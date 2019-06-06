Sikar: Muslim man fakes identity to marry Brahmin girl, detained

Sikar police has detained a couple from Mumbai after it was alleged that the man, a Muslim, pretended to be a Brahmin for marrying a Brahmin girl from the district.
The couple, identified as Imran Bhati alias Kabir Sharma and Vijay Lakshmi, was detained from Mumbai's Nalasopara area on Tuesday.
A case in this regard was registered at a Sikar police station on May 25.
DSP Saurabh Tiwari said, "The arrest is made in connection with a much-discussed issue from Sikar where a Muslim man masqueraded as Brahmin and married a Brahmin girl. A case was registered under IPC section 277/19 and a team was formed to trace and apprehend the man and woman. They were arrested on Tuesday from Mumbai."
He also said that further investigation is underway.
