Sikar: Muslim man fakes identity to marry Brahmin girl, detained

police has detained a couple from after it was alleged that the man, a Muslim, pretended to be a Brahmin for marrying a Brahmin girl from the district.

The couple, identified as Imran Bhati alias Kabir Sharma and Vijay Lakshmi, was detained from Mumbai's Nalasopara area on Tuesday.

A case in this regard was registered at a police station on May 25.

DSP Saurabh Tiwari said, "The arrest is made in connection with a much-discussed issue from where a Muslim man masqueraded as Brahmin and married a Brahmin girl. A case was registered under IPC section 277/19 and a team was formed to trace and apprehend the man and woman. They were arrested on Tuesday from "

He also said that further investigation is underway.

