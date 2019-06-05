TMC leader shot dead, BJP refutes allegations

BJP chief on Wednesday hit out at for alleging that his party was behind the killing of a leader

"It is nothing new. Wherever such incident took place, they blame BJP for it," Ghosh said. Kundu was a president of Ward 6 of municipality area under station. He was shot dead on Tuesday.

Claiming that the government has failed, the said that there is no control over law and order situation in the state.

"There is no relation with BJP (of this killing). They should give punishment to the culprits," he said.

Terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's condition as "unstable", Ghosh said, "She talks about religion instead of on a political platform and talks from a religious platform."

When asked to comment about leader Abhishek Banerjee's comment of "Jai Maha Kali" getting higher TRPs than "Jai Shri Ram", the said, "That is visible in results. Our vote share has increased from 17 per cent to 43 per cent and their vote percentage has come down. Now probably, his brain is not working properly. Going forward he will be fine.

