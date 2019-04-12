Sindhu enters Singapore Open semi-finals, Saina crashes out

-
PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals of Singapore Open on Friday whereas Saina Nehwal suffered a defeat in the quarter-finals against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.
Sindhu registered a hard-fought 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 victory over China's Yanyan Cai in a match that lasted for more than one hour.
As a result of this victory, Sindhu advanced to her second semi-final of this season, following a last-four finish at India Open last month.
On the other hand, Nehwal lost in straight sets 21-8, 21-13 against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. She was unable to display her top game and lost the match within 37 minutes.
Nehwal, on Thursday, registered a victory over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 in the second round to enter the quarter-finals.
Sameer Verma and Kidambi Srikanth are also slated to play in the men's quarter-finals later in the day.
Srikanth will face world number one Kento Momoto in the quarter-finals of Singapore Open whereas Sameer Verma will take on Chou Tien Chen.
Meanwhile, Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-finals.
