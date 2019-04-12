Harry Kane suffering from 'serious ankle ligament damage'

confirmed that striker is suffering from 'serious ankle ligament damage' after an he received on April 10 during their match against Manchester City in the

"Following assessment over the past two days, we can confirm that has sustained a significant lateral ligament to his left ankle following a challenge in our quarter-final, first leg win against Manchester City," wrote Tottenham official website.

Kane picked up the in the second half of the game and left the field immediately, however, his team registered a 1-0 victory over the Manchester City. The 25-year-old tweeted to say that this will give him a chance to come back stronger.

"Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS #UCL," Kane tweeted.

Tottenham stated that Kane is undergoing investigations and that he will continue to be assessed by their medical staff over the coming week.

