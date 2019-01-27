Indonesia Masters: Saina crowned champion as Marin withdraws after injury

Ace Indian shuttler Nehwal was crowned champion of the Masters 2019 on Sunday after her opponent pulled out of the summit clash due to an

Marin, the reigning Olympic champion and three-time world champion, twisted her right knee after landing awkwardly following a smash in the first game itself.

The Spanish shuttler was leading 10-4 before her discomfort and made her pull out of the mega final.

was the runner-up in the 2018 edition of the Masters.

