Jos Buttler 'not sure' if Dhoni 'did the right thing' by barging into the field

Royals wicket-keeper batsman on Friday said he is not sure if (CSK) Dhoni's decision to barge into the field midway during the match was the right thing to do.

"I am not sure if that is the right thing to do or not, obviously tensions are running high in the IPL, every run counts, it was a big moment in the game, but whether stepping on the pitch is quite right, probably not," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

Following Dhoni's dismissal in the final over of Thursday's IPL clash, RR's bowled a high-full toss delivery to While umpire Ulhas Gandhe was about to signal the delivery as a no-ball, Bruce Oxenford, standing at square leg, said it was a legitimate delivery.

The opposing views of the two umpires sparked off an argument between them, Santner and Ravindra Jadeja on the field.

A visibly-upset Dhoni, who was standing at the dugout, barged into the field and got involved into an altercation with the match officials. However, the umpires remained firm on their decision.

As a result of this altercation with the umpires, Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Dhoni played a knock of 58 runs off 43 deliveries in the match between and Chennai at in Jaipur, and CSK were able to register a thrilling three-wicket victory over RR.

Chennai needed 3 runs off the final delivery of the match, and their finished off the game in style, smashing a six on the final delivery off

With this win, Dhoni became the in the history of IPL to register 100 wins in the League (IPL).

CSK will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14 at in Kolkata.

