No one can stop Modi-led govt from building Ram temple, says Uddhav Thackeray

on Sunday said that under the strong leadership of Narendra Modi, no one will ever be able to stop from being constructed in

"We strongly believe that the temple will be constructed at the earliest. If the incumbent government, under the strong leadership of PM Modi, takes the decision to build it, no one will be able to stop them," told here.

Thackeray further said that his party has requested the to bring an ordinance for the purpose of construction of the temple. "The matter is stuck in court since so many years. We request them to make a law and build the temple," he added.

On being asked if his party workers will help in the construction of the temple the same way they helped demolish the in 1992, he said: "If need be, it will be done."

"Both and BJP are adherents of Hindutva. BJP must respect the feelings of the people who made them victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Earlier today, and his son arrived in to offer prayers at the makeshift shrine. Eighteen Shiv Sena MPs had reached the city yesterday evening.

"Since Lok Sabha Session is slated to begin from tomorrow, I, along with Shiv Sena's 18 MPs, went to the temple to seek blessings of I will keep coming to the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)