No one can stop Modi-led govt from building Ram temple, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no one will ever be able to stop Ram temple from being constructed in Ayodhya.
"We strongly believe that the temple will be constructed at the earliest. If the incumbent government, under the strong leadership of PM Modi, takes the decision to build it, no one will be able to stop them," Shiv Sena chief told media persons here.
Thackeray further said that his party has requested the Central government to bring an ordinance for the purpose of construction of the temple. "The matter is stuck in court since so many years. We request them to make a law and build the temple," he added.
On being asked if his party workers will help in the construction of the temple the same way they helped demolish the Babri Masjid in 1992, he said: "If need be, it will be done."
"Both Shiv Sena and BJP are adherents of Hindutva. BJP must respect the feelings of the people who made them victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Earlier today, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya arrived in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine. Eighteen Shiv Sena MPs had reached the city yesterday evening.
"Since Lok Sabha Session is slated to begin from tomorrow, I, along with Shiv Sena's 18 MPs, went to the temple to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I will keep coming to the city.
