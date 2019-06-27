Snow blizzard might have caused the Feb chopper crash

The probe into February chopper crash which killed Tourism Rabindra and 6 others indicated that a snow might have caused the accident.

The probe commission had submitted the preliminary report to of State for Tourism, Dhan on Wednesday.

"A storm occurred immediately after a minute helicopter took off from the Pathivara Temple," the preliminary report has stated.

On 27th February, a chopper of Air Dynasty crashed at Sisnebhir area of district killing all 7 on board which included sitting for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra

The detail report about the occurrences of the crash is said to be released after collecting suggestions from the stakeholders.

The team of including Minister had been there in course of the feasibility study of an airport at Chuhandanda of district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)