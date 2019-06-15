Social Media goes blue to show solidarity for Sudan

users are turning their profile pictures blue to express solidarity with in the wake of the recent military crackdown in the country that left at least 113 pro-democratic protestors dead in capital

One of the protestors shot in the incident was 26-year-old Mohamed Hashim Mattar, who became a symbol for #BlueforSudan campaign. Reportedly, blue was Mattar's favourite colour and his friends and family had put up this colour on their profiles to honour his death, reported

It soon spread across various platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, with stars like putting up the colour and using the hashtag to spread awareness about the ongoing situation in

"Once he was murdered, his friends and family changed their profile picture to match his, and eventually other people began to join in," Al Jazeera quoted Mattar's friend, Shahd Khidir, as saying. "Now [the colour] represents all of the Sudanese people who have fallen in the uprising."

Violence erupted in Sudan's capital city of on Monday after the military stormed the main camp of the protesters here in a bid to break up the agitation. The demonstrators had demanded that the (TMC), which toppled Sudanese leader in a coup this April, hand over the government charge to civilians.

In the aftermath of the military crackdown, a 'civil disobedience' movement was called by The (SPA) to demand the civilian rule in the country.

In a country where the state tightly monitors traditional media outlets, social media is the last resort of protestors to bring attention to the ongoing situation.

