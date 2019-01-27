Sohail Mahmood front runner to be Pakistan Foreign Secretary

Pakistan's to is the "clear front runner" to become the country's top when retires in April.

According to Dawn, Janjua, who was the first woman to become Foreign Secretary, will retire on April 17 after serving for two years.

Mahmood has diverse experience of bilateral as well as multilateral diplomacy under his belt, having represented the country in Turkey, the US, the UN in New York, and He has also headed the and Division as and was in the foreign secretary's office.

Mahmood's colleagues describe him as affable and a workaholic. He is said to be very strong in drafting. He has a 'high blood count' on the official performance grading, the daily said quoting colleagues.

However, his detractors say he is a very soft voice and lacks dominating physical presence in meetings. But one of them told "as a matter of fact foreign ministers do not really want a domineering, combative figure as the of bureaucracy. They are rather interested in someone who would not rock the boat".

Another source said Mahmood had a lucky career in and "has been at the right place at the right time".

This time, the race for the Foreign Secretary's job has been lacklustre, particularly when compared to the bruising competitions of the last two occasions - 2013 and 2017.

The last race was especially ugly because it saw the resignation of former to Abdul Basit, who was once the FO's rising star, and the spat between Basit and then outgoing that became public.

The 2013 run was made interesting because of a snafu by the then that recalled Basit from Germany, where he was posted as ambassador, and appointed him the Foreign Secretary, only to replace his nomination with before he could take charge. That episode set the stage for the bitter fight between the two in 2017.

Besides Mahmood, Pakistan's to UAE Moazzam Ahmad is the other name being talked about as

In the current race, to the EU, and Luxembourg Naghmana Hashmi is the senior most, followed by Sohail Mahmood, second in seniority, and to Italy and to Johar Saleem, in the third and fourth places, respectively, said

Mahmood, Riaz and Saleem are from the same course - 13th Common, but Mahmood is senior. Ambassador to the UAE Moazzam Ahmad is far down in the seniority list, placed at the ninth rung.

Ambassador to EU Naghmana Hashmi, many believe, is not in contention because of her impending retirement in about a year and a half. The government is keen on somebody who has sufficient time on hand. Hashmi is instead tipped to be posted as ambassador to

The other planned rotations linked to the Foreign Secretary's appointment are Ambassador Saleem moving to in place of Hashmi. Saleem's place in is, meanwhile, planned to be filled by Zaheer Janjua, who was recalled from in 2016.

Outgoing Foreign Secretary had come to office with a relatively low profile.

Commenting on her tenure, former Foreign Secretary told that "performed very well in a quiet way". She, he reminisced, had always been a troubleshooter and as a Foreign Secretary steered foreign policy operations in an effective way.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)