Maharashtra: 2 injured after part of foot-over bridge collapses

Two people got injured after a part of a foot-over bridge in Sagar Vihar of Navi Mumbai's Vashi area collapsed on Thursday evening.

Those injured have been admitted to a hospital. More details are awaited.

This comes less than a month after six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of CSMT Bridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of March 14.

