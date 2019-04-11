Maharashtra: 2 injured after part of foot-over bridge collapses

Two people got injured after a part of a foot-over bridge in Sagar Vihar of Navi Mumbai's area collapsed on Thursday evening.

Those injured have been admitted to a hospital. More details are awaited.

This comes less than a month after six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of March 14.

