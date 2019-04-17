Sonam is here with a seriously pleasurable style project

This season, an affair between and a celebrity style icon is brewing. A dollop of and a sprinkle of style are the ingredients that make this summer romance a seriously pleasurable one. Intriguing, isn't it? A secret project that's been under wraps is finally here. It's time to experience the latest collaboration between and global fashionista, K Ahuja.

Nailing the cool-kid-on-the-block aesthetic, drips with panache. Having struck a balance between high fashion and street style, this diva has defined a new era of chic-glam.

Much like Magnum's penchant for taking seriously, too believes in the power of to weave her own, individualistic style stories. Wondering where this is going? Time to unravel the mystery. Inspired by Magnum's mantra - #TakePleasureSeriously, in collaboration with Sonam has created a showcasing everything that goes behind making this diva an effortless style icon.

The 5-part titled The Style Project decodes Sonam's trademark style secrets and inspires you to create your unique style narrative. From style obsessions and trends to dares and secrets - if you've ever wondered how it all comes together perfectly, this is where you get the answers. Sonam spills it in this tell-all that spells sheer style + fun and you can catch all the episodes on the diva's and page as well as on the official Magnum website. The also reveals an exclusive collection of accessories inspired by Magnum; an exquisite interpretation of the ice cream brand's essence - pleasure and style.

"Magnum is a hallmark for indulgence and style excellence. To be on board with a brand that reflects exactly what inspires my style is thrilling. I take my style very seriously and take pleasure in the art itself. My mantra is a serious style which is a serious pleasure. With Magnum, I'm here to co-create a space that encourages fashionistas to break free from stereotypes. You wouldn't want to miss out on this sinfully stylish series," said Sonam K Ahuja.

Fans can watch these webisodes on Sonam's and the page as well as on the official

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)