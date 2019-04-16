Beat the heat this summer-tips and tricks from Clovia

Summers are finally here and the scorching of the sun is smiling at you to not only play with your skin but also tarnish your overall look with sweat, stickiness and smell. So are you one of them who will submit to this weather or will follow some quick hacks to beat the blazing

Soumya Kant, founding member, Clovia, gives you some simple yet effective tips to get that best summer look and embrace bright days:

1. Cool cottons and colours: Summers have just begun and choosing the right kind of fabric in this is half the battle won. Opt for a cotton kurta/shirt that are breathable, absorb sweat and wick away from your skin. Also try and choose and pastel shade outfits as light colours in summers will give you a feeling of freshness. You can find lots of pastels and chikankari kurtas and shirts in the market which are breathable and just the perfect thing for summers. Also, one important thing to keep in mind is to wear nude colour under & light outfits. A lot of us make the mistake of wearing white under white which is a big no. Men can also opt for crisp cotton white to absorb all that heat.

2. Inner-wear essentials: While buying your sets, always check your size and opt for simple yet trendy inner-wear. As they say, if your is not right, your entire day is ruined. Try and avoid tight inner-wear as they will leave you with discomfort and scars. Another big mistake that a lot of people make is not selecting the right lingerie with the attire and using one size fit with all their range. From workwear to swimwear to active wear and white clothing, choose your lingerie wisely.

3. Floral is in: We all have that soft corner or liking for floral prints that we cannot give a miss. Include floral print dresses, night suits, lingerie, umbrella and everything you can to give you that peppy feeling whenever you look at the sun. Also add some chic and cute loungewear to your wardrobe with spaghetti straps, cool shorts, fruity and floral patterns for that perfect summer feel.

4. Always Accessorize: Do not forget to accessorize your summer look with a pair of chic sunglasses, hoop earrings or pop-of-colour scarves. This would accentuate your overall look and give you further protection in this sunny weather.

5. Misty affairs / Charmer aids: One of the most important things that you must have is your bag is sunscreen protection and fruity/floral face and body mist. The sunscreen layer protects your skin from replenishing in heat and mist instantly rejuvenates your body and face. It will invigorate your senses, mood and keep you feeling fresh all day long.

Enjoy your summers by making these essentials your best friends.

