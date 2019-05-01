'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer takes you back into the '90s

The trailer of Paramount's forthcoming live-action reboot of "Sonic the Hedgehog," is out and it is a treat for all the sonic fans who grew up in the '90s.
The trailer opens with Sonic whizzing by police sheriff Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden. The sheriff registers 760 mph on his speed radar device and is instantly shocked.
The sheriff later finds a blue strand of hair charged with what seems like electricity.
The trailer also features Jim Carrey as Sonic's arch-nemesis, Dr. Robotnik. Sporting a cartoonish mustache, and shooting funny dialogues, Carrey keeps his charters both humorous and villainous at the same time.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film revolves around the journey of Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Marsden's Tom Wachowski, as they try to defeat Sonic's arch-nemesis Dr Robotnik.
The film is scheduled to hit the movie theatres in November.
