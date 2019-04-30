Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' gets release date

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently treated his fans with two blockbusters 'AndhaDhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' is back to win millions of hearts with his upcoming film 'Article 15'. The moviegoers will soon get to witness the actor's magic on screen as the film has finally got its release date.

The film is scheduled to release on 28 June, this year. Indian revealed the release date on his handle along with a picture of the in his character's get up.

"#Article15, an investigative drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, to release on 28 June 2019... Costars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, and .. Directed by Anubhav Sinha," he tweeted.

The 34-year-old actor, who recently wrapped up shooting for the film, had previously penned a heartfelt note on his account, calling the movie " the most relevant and important film of "

"Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most realistic cop role ever. Thanks to the entire cast and crew, esp @ronjinichakraborty and @ashishsverma for this wonderful of mine. Love. It's a wrap! # Article15," he wrote on April 9 alongside a picture featuring the of him.

is helming the upcoming investigative drama. Anubhav had last directed and produced the critically acclaimed and starrer 'Mulk'.

Ayushmann, who has managed to make his mark in the Bollywood industry with his diverse choice of cinema, from sperm donor to a blind man, will be seen essaying the role of a for the first time in this film.

While Ayushmann will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana, will team up for a project.

Speaking about his upcoming project, had earlier said, "It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party."

"It is a very challenging film that needed an extraordinary like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors," Anubhav added.

Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann, while talking about the film had earlier said, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on "

The film is being produced by

