Ranveer Singh's retro look in his latest picture

Ranveer Singh's latest picture will make you reminisce the retro time. The is all geared up with his new look for his upcoming film '83' based on the life of the Kapil

The 'Gully boy' shared a monochrome image of himself with a moustache, where he is looking like the young Kapil

"Retro," Singh captioned the post in Hindi.

starrer '83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as the Men in Blue.

Prior to this, Singh has also shared a clip of him practising on the fields which seemed to have been made by the cast of the film. The clip also featured Kapil in the picturesque town of in

The film is expected to go on floors on May 15 and the first schedule will go on for about 100 days. The shooting will be done in and

The revealed that the film will be released on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)