Sooraj Pancholi's 'Satellite Shankar' gets a new release date

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar' has got a new release date.

The film's release date has been shifted from July 5 to September 6, 2019. The film will also feature Tollywood actor Megha Akash.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the new release date of the film.

"Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar gets a new release date: 6 Sept 2019... Costars Megha Akash... Directed by Irfan Kamal... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde."

Salman Khan first shared about the release of the film in January and also shared the poster of the Sooraj Pancholi starrer.

'Satellite Shankar' highlights the adventures of an Indian soldier as he travels across the country in a journey where he discovers the country and vice-versa.

The Irfan Kamal's directorial is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 6 this year.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 17:38 IST

