Sooraj Pancholi's 'Satellite Shankar' gets a new release date

Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar' has got a new release date.

The film's release date has been shifted from July 5 to September 6, 2019. The film will also feature

Taking to his handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, shared the new release date of the film.

"Sooraj Pancholi starrer gets a new release date: 6 Sept 2019... Costars .. Directed by .. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and "

first shared about the release of the film in January and also shared the poster of the Sooraj Pancholi starrer.

'Satellite Shankar' highlights the adventures of an Indian soldier as he travels across the country in a journey where he discovers the country and vice-versa.

The Irfan Kamal's directorial is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 6 this year.

