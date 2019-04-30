Pink reveals she suffered a miscarriage at 17

American recently revealed a loss she suffered during her teen years.

The 39-year old valiantly shared that she experienced a miscarriage when she was just 17 years old.

"Since I was 17, I've always hated my body and it feels like my body's hated me," said while revealing the lyrics of her song 'Happy'.

strongly admitted, "And I was going to have that child."

As cited by People, Pink in a conversation with about her inspiration as she dropped her latest album ' 2B Human' told that some of her songs speak about her fight with self-image, self-love and anxiety.

She continued on describing what she felt as she was dealing with the situation, "But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do."

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' also said that since then she had gone through many miscarriages and her songs are a way to escape the painful experiences.

"I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s--. I've always written that way," Pink went on to say.

In one of her statements, she said that therapy is a way to know your own blind spot, "I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out. What I love about the therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are. Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with."

winner, however, believes that a healthy sense of humour has pulled out of her bad times and pushed her to move ahead in her music career.

Pink hasn't commented about her life for the first time. She shared that she and husband have always been in therapy during their relationship.

It's the only reason we're still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don't speak the same language," she said.

Talking about their families, she said "We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there's no book that says, 'Here's how to do this.' So we go to counselling, and it works.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)