Sophie Turner shows off her wedding band and it is beaut!

A week after exchanging wows in France, Sophie Turner finally gave a subtle glimpse of her beautiful diamond-encrusted wedding band and it is as blingy as it gets.

The actor, in an Instagram story, gave a quick glimpse of the wedding band that her husband Joe Jonas put on her finger. Needless to say, it is perfection!

In October 2017, after the couple got engaged, the 'Game of Thrones' actor shared an Instagram post showing off her pear-shaped diamond ring and wrote, "I said yes."

The newly married couple celebrated their love all over again in a second ceremony, in France, on June 30. The first wedding ceremony was held in Vegas in May and took everyone by surprise.

Turner and Jonas first tied the knot on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas and then got hitched in a more lavish ceremony in France with their friends and family in attendance.

Not just her stunning wedding band, but her wedding dress is also just as special. While the actor wore a chic white jumpsuit to her and Jonas' first wedding in Las Vegas, for the second ceremony she went for a more traditional look.

The actor looked absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress, which looked nothing less than a dream, courtesy -- Louis Vuitton.

The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. And interestingly, it took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.

Each panel in the dress was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the wedding gown.

Overall, Turner's wedding dress took more than 350 hours to assemble.

