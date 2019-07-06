Here's why the Bottle Cap Challenge 'sickens' Dia Mirza

Where on one hand the craze of #BottleCapChallenge refuses to die with many celebrities taking it up, actor Dia Mirza thinks its "sickening."

The actor, who is also a United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, recently praised Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi for raising the issue of illegal coal mining and is now irked at the usage of plastic bottles for the challenge.

"So the #BottleCapChallenge that is trending sickens me for one reason. Most being done with those darn plastic bottles. How will we ever wake up to the reality that we need to discontinue the use of single use plastics? Less than 1% plastic bottles are recycled globally," she wrote on Twitter.

Mirza is not the first one to garner people's attention towards the harmful impact of single-use plastic on our environment. Recently, Salman Khan also gave a subtle yet impactful message on the widely debated topic.

The 'Sultan' star, shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.

"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.

While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles.

Actor Akshay Kumar started the trend of #BottleCapChallenge in B-town. Known for his fitness regimes and doing something unique, the actor took inspiration from his "action idol" Jason Statham who performed the challenge where the person needs to kick to uncap a bottle without letting the bottle move a bit.

"I couldn't resist the Bottle Cap Challenge. Inspired by my action idol Jason Statham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This," the 51-year-old actor wrote while setting major fitness goals on Instagram.

Following him, actor Susmita Sen and Tiger Shroff also took the challenge and showed off their skills.

