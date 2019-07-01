Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate wedding reception

Actor Sophie Turner and singer-songwriter Joe Jonas, who recently tied the knot for a second time, in France, celebrated their wedding reception with a star-studded ceremony.

Seems like the couple wasn't too peeved that DJ Diplo leaked their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, by documenting it live on Instagram because not only did he attend their second wedding ceremony but he also played the DJ at their reception party, reported E! News.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and 'Sucker' singer exchanged vows again in a larger ceremony at Chateau du Martinay in Carpentras in Southern France. The bride wore a stunning white bridal gown and the groom looked dashing in an all-black tux.

After the ceremony, the couple and their families took photos together at the venue, while guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. They later headed to the pair's reception and after-party at Chateau de Tourreau, a restored 18th-century castle, in nearby Sarrians.

Turner wore her bridal gown for the majority of the night and then changed into an easy breezy white slip dress after the ceremony, a source told the outlet.

At the reception party, guests were seated at tables on the Chateau grounds, decorated with white florals, crystal accents, candles, lights and touches of gold decor. As the newly-weds made their entry together, guests stood and cheered for them.

Most of the guests of the wedding party, including groom's brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Frankie Jonas, made toasts to the couple. Nick's toast was funny and Kevin's was more sentimental and emotional.

The reception also featured several open bars and waiters distributed cocktails and champagne and other drinks, as well as wet towels, to beat the heat. Elegant music was played throughout the dinner. The couple hardly sat down to relax, the two made their rounds saying hello to their guests and looked extremely happy.

"They both always had a drink in their hands and were having a lot of fun," a source said.

After dinner, the guests grooved at the dance floor and Diplo played as a DJ at one point. The playlist featured everything from electronic music to hip hop.

"Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a huge party," the source added.

All the Jonas brothers and their wives -- Sophie, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas danced with their family members. The groom also did a special dance with his mother and Sophie had one with her father.

The reception was followed by an after-party at the Chateau, where guests changed into more comfortable clothes and enjoyed finger foods such as French fries, burgers and chicken fingers.

In May, the couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, the two got hitched in Las Vegas. It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo -- who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony -- that the world got to know about the secret wedding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)