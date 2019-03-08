Seoul replaces minister in charge of relations with Pyongyang

An academic and former of a research institute was Friday appointed as Seoul's new unification minister, the South's key point of contact on inter-Korean affairs.

The appointment of comes days after the US and North held a second much-anticipated summit in Vietnam, but failed to reach any agreement on the denuclearisation of the

Kim, a pro-engagement academic who has headed the state-run Institute for National Unification since last year, is replacing in the role, which is seen as key in inter-Korean relations.

Cho took the post in 2017 -- is a longtime civil servant who first joined the unification ministry in 1980.

He has participated in several meetings with his North Korean counterpart as part of a growing rapprochement between and

US and North Korean leader Un made headlines at their groundbreaking first summit in last year, but their commitment to the "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" was criticised as vague.

The no deal outcome from their second meeting in has been a disappointment for the South Korean

He had brokered the talks process between and and touted the summit as a "remarkable breakthrough" for peace negotiations on the

In spite of the collapse of the summit, Moon said earlier this month would consult with the US on ways to resume South Korean tourism to the North's

He said he would also discuss restarting operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex, where Southern firms used to be staffed by Northern workers.

Moon has been pushing for the resumption of both projects as he seeks to engage Pyongyang, but doing so would fall foul of sanctions imposed on the North.

The newly-appointed Kim was a of Park Geun-hye's decision to shutter the Kaesong firms in 2016, in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

He also supported Moon when he used South Korea's position as host of the Pyeongchang to reopen communications with

The appointment of Kim, a longtime confidant of Moon, comes as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Kim has "expert knowledge on economic cooperation with North and its nuclear issues," the said.

