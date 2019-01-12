SP-BSP alliance casteist, corrupt and opportunistic: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday called SP-BSP coalition a casteist and unholy alliance.

The SP and BSP today announced their seat-sharing agreement ahead of the 2019 elections.

The further alleged that both SP and BSP have opportunistic mindset.

Adityanath told ANI, "This is a coalition of casteist, corrupt and opportunistic mindset that doesn't want development and good governance. The public knows everything and this unholy alliance will be given a perfect answer."

Echoing similar sentiments, earlier in the day said people should re-elect the BJP government in 2019, as coalition governments do not last for long owing to conflict in ideologies.

SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each while the other two seats will be left for other parties. Both the parties have also decided not to field any candidates from the Gandhi family stronghold - Amethi and Raebareli.

