SP MLAs are goons: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on MLAs from opposition parties for causing ruckus inside the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session on Tuesday and termed the Samajwadi Party (SP) members as "goons".
The Budget Session was stormy as MLAs from opposition parties including SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress vehemently protested against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.
Paper balls were reportedly thrown at Governor Ram Naik while he was addressing the joint sitting of both the houses of the bicameral state legislature.
"The conduct of the legislators of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Such behaviour and conduct weakens the democracy and undermine its institutions," said the Chief Minister.
"Members of Samajwadi Party have done 'gunda-gardi' inside the house. They have thrown paper balls at the Governor while he was addressing the House. The SP is a party of goons and its members have still not given up their earlier behaviour," said Adityanath.
The Budget Session kick-started with the joint sitting of both the houses, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, here at 11 am with Governor Ram Naik addressing the joint sitting.
Chief Minister Adityanath-led BJP government will present the budget for the year 2019-20 on February 7. Subsequently, the discussion on Budget will take place on four days beginning February 12.
The house will discuss the Governor's address on February 6- 8 and on February 11. In the backdrop of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the SP-BSP allied together to pose a formidable threat to the ruling BJP in the state and Centre.
