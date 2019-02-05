SP MLAs are goons: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh came down heavily on MLAs from opposition parties for causing ruckus inside the on the first day of the Budget Session on Tuesday and termed the (SP) members as "goons".

The Budget Session was stormy as MLAs from opposition parties including SP, (BSP) and vehemently protested against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

Paper balls were reportedly thrown at while he was addressing the joint sitting of both the houses of the bicameral state legislature.

"The conduct of the legislators of Samajwadi Party, and is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Such behaviour and conduct weakens the democracy and undermine its institutions," said the

"Members of have done 'gunda-gardi' inside the house. They have thrown paper balls at the while he was addressing the House. The is a party of goons and its members have still not given up their earlier behaviour," said Adityanath.

The Budget Session kick-started with the joint sitting of both the houses, the and the Legislative Council, here at 11 am with addressing the joint sitting.

Adityanath-led BJP government will present the budget for the year 2019-20 on February 7. Subsequently, the discussion on Budget will take place on four days beginning February 12.

The house will discuss the Governor's address on February 6- 8 and on February 11. In the backdrop of forthcoming polls, the SP-BSP allied together to pose a formidable threat to the ruling BJP in the state and Centre.

