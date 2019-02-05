Delhi Police head constable arrested for being drunk on duty in dry Bihar

A of the Police was arrested in Bihar's district for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol during a raid on Monday.

Consumption and sale of liquor is banned in

The head constable, named Mukesh Kumar, along with ASI S Dutta of K.N. Katju Marg Police Station, Rohini, had come to to arrest a 19-year-old man, who allegedly eloped with a girl from The girl's father had filed a complaint against the man.

According to the landlord of the house, where the couple was staying, Kumar created ruckus after which the locals called the excise department.

The was later allegedly found under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

"We had come here regarding a kidnapping case filed by the girl's father. We have found the couple and will now take forward the investigation," said ASI Dutta.

