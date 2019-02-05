JUST IN
Delhi Police head constable arrested for being drunk on duty in dry Bihar

A head constable of the Delhi Police was arrested in Bihar's Supaul district for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol during a raid on Monday.

Consumption and sale of liquor is banned in Bihar.

The head constable, named Mukesh Kumar, along with ASI S Dutta of K.N. Katju Marg Police Station, Rohini, had come to Supaul to arrest a 19-year-old man, who allegedly eloped with a girl from Delhi. The girl's father had filed a complaint against the man.

According to the landlord of the house, where the couple was staying, Kumar created ruckus after which the locals called the excise department.

The head constable was later allegedly found under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

"We had come here regarding a kidnapping case filed by the girl's father. We have found the couple and will now take forward the investigation," said ASI Dutta.

