Special category status to AP: Pawan Kalyan slams BJP, Congress for 'ditching' Andhra people

Addressing an election campaign rally here on Wednesday, said both and have gone back on their promises.

He recalled that he met during an election rally in during 2014 Lok Sabha election he told him that people of would get 'laddu' after the polls in the form of special status.

"But he (Prime Minister) had given a stale laddu instead," said.

"When wanted to give special status for five years, the then leaders asked for 10 years. Both the parties have ditched the people of Andhra Pradesh," he added.

also criticised N Chandrababu Naidu and said that the latter keeps changing his stand on decisions according to different situations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)