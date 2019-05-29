'Spice Girls' adorn million crystals on world tour opening night

The 'Spice Girls' made sure their 2019 world tour kick-started with all the glitz and glamour. For the opening night on Friday in Dublin, the singers and their dancing troupe wore 100 costumes adorned with one million crystals.

worked with Baby (Emma Bunton), Ginger (Geri Halliwell), Scary (Mel B) and Sporty (Melanie C) Spice to reimagine their 90's looks, according to The

"It's an absolute dream job to design for a tour like this, and to be working with such brilliant women as the Spice Girls," Slade said in a statement.

"The use of crystals is really important and integral in designing for a pop show -- it really elevates the costumes. You can always tell it's a crystal costume, even from the back of the stadium!" she added.

Baby wore a shimmering hot pink dress with a long trail, while Ginger donned a gown. A long-sleeved leopard-print jumpsuit with deep neckline was the pick for Scary and an "Olympian outfit" for Sporty.

Swarovski wanted to collaborate with Slade to "celebrate the amazing, empowering and iconic spirit of Girl Power for the 'Spice World' tour," she said in a statement. "We are thrilled to help magnify the magic and dazzle of this stellar show."

The 13-day tour is set to conclude on June 15 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)