Spice Girls kick off '13-Date' reunion tour in Dublin

The much awaited '13-date' reunion tour of officially began on Saturday from

Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Melanie "Mel B" Brown), Sporty (Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm) and Ginger (Geri Halliwell Horner) spiced up the stage by performing their hits back to back. They sang 'Wannabe', 'Say you'll be there' and 'Spice up your life', People reported.

Unfortunately, one of the Spice Girl, Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) did not participate in the tour, as she wishes to devote time for her fashion label. However, she extended support to the girls on and wrote, "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!"

To which, Chisholm replied, "Thanks honey! We'll miss you #friendshipneverends,"

also expressed joy on the beginning of the tour through and wrote, "It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation."

In 2018, the band had announced that it will embark on a stadium tour, which will start on January 25. This will be the first time the band has reunited since they called it quits back in 2012.

'Spice Girls' will perform 12 more shows throughout the Their next stop is in Cardiff, Wales, on May 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)