PM Modi's biopic reports a decent collection on Day 1

starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' which finally made it to the big screens after much controversy, witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release.

The film managed to get a lukewarm start in the morning with a speedy pickup in the evening. The biopic's Friday collection totalled Rs. 2.88 crore.

Film shared the film's box office performance on

"PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri Rs 2.88 cr. biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Meanwhile, starrer 'India's Most Wanted' which stands as the film's rival, managed a low start on its first day with a box office collection of just Rs. 2.10 crore.

Being the much-awaited film after Narendra Modi's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the biopic opened to mixed reactions.

The biopic depicts the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the of the country. Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi.

The film directed by Omung Kumar also stars and essaying pivotal roles.

