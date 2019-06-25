'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to release earlier than scheduled

-
Mark your calendars. 'Spider-Man
The upcoming film, which is the latest addition in the Marvel cinematic universe, will now release in India on July 4 this year, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced.
Directed by Jon Watts, the film would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.
The film will feature British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
Earlier this year, makers of the film released the trailer of the superhero film and it features Spider-man in the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame'.
This trailer features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) still reeling from the death of his mentor and father figure, Tony Stark.
"Everywhere I go, I see his face, I just really him miss him," Holland says in the trailer.
