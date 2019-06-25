'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to release earlier than scheduled

Mark your calendars. 'Spider-Man

The upcoming film, which is the latest addition in the Marvel cinematic universe, will now release in on July 4 this year, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Indian announced.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film would see dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first solo movie to take the hero out of

The film will feature British as Spider-Man, while will be seen as the classic villain Mysterio.

Earlier this year, makers of the film released the trailer of the superhero film and it features Spider-man in the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

This trailer features (Tom Holland) still reeling from the death of his mentor and father figure,

"Everywhere I go, I see his face, I just really him miss him," Holland says in the trailer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)