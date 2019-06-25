Hrithik Roshan's family sedated his sister Sunaina, alleges Rangoli Chandel

-
ALSO READ
Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina in latest tweet series
Hrithik Roshan's family torturing Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister
Hrithik Roshan's family assaulting Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister
Now, sisters at centre of Hrithik and Kangana fight
Sussanne Khan extends support to Hrithik Roshan, his family amid controversy surrounding Sunaina
-
Continuing her onslaught against Hrithik Roshan's family, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Tuesday accused them of torturing and sedating Hrithik's sister Sunaina.
Rangoli, in a recent tweet, shared a story from a publication on the issue claiming that she has been in touch with Sunaina who just 'cry all the time.' She also added that Sunaina switched off her phone after speaking to the media.
"For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sedate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do," Rangoli tweeted.
Rangoli has been voicing concerns over Sunaina and Hrithik's family. A week earlier, Rangoli accused the actor's family of physically abusing his sister for being in love with a Muslim. She also added that Sunaina sought Kangana's help in the matter.
A day later, Rangoli accused Sunaina's family of torturing her and expressed that she is scared for her.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU