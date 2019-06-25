'Bhuj: The Pride of India' filming begins

'Bhuj

Undergoing the direction of Dudhaiya, the forthcoming movie is being shot at Ramoji Film City,

Announcing the news on Instagram, shared a picture of the team including Sanjay Dutt, with

The film stars as the lead who will be seen essaying the who was in-charge of airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, he reconstructed the IAF airstrip at

The team convinced around 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying officers could land safely.

Bringing back this heroic tale to life, the film also stars who will play the 'femme fatale' Heena Rehman.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha will portray Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, playing and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the film will hit the theatres next year on August 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)