US welcomes designation of Azhar as global terrorist

The United States has welcomed the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist and has sought "sustained actions" from Pakistan against terrorism perpetrating from its soil.
"The United States welcomes the addition of Masood Azhar to the UN 1267 ISIL and al-Qaida Sanctions list. This listing requires all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against Azhar. We expect all countries to uphold these obligations," said the spokesperson for the US Mission in United Nations on Wednesday.
In a major diplomatic breakthrough for India, the United Nations on Wednesday added Azhar to the United Nations 1267 ISIL and al-Qaeda Sanctions List.
Asserting that JeM is a "serious threat to regional stability and peace" the US spokesperson said, "Jaish-e Mohammed is a United Nations-designated terrorist group, and Azhar, as the founder and leader of the JeM, clearly met the criteria for designation by the United Nations. JeM has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks."
After putting technical holds for 10 years, China on Wednesday supported the draft resolution put forward by P3 Nations - United States, France and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has termed the designation of Azhar as global terrorist as a victory for American diplomacy.
"Congrats to our team @USUN for their work in negotiating JEM's Masood Azhar's #UN designation as a terrorist. This long-awaited action is a victory for American diplomacy and the international community against terrorism, and an important step towards peace in South Asia," tweeted Pompeo.
