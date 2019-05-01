IS planning new strategy to target smaller countries, claims Sri Lankan Prez Sirisena

It is quite possible that the Islamic States (IS) has launched a "new strategy" by beginning to target smaller countries, says Sri Lankan

IS had claimed the responsibility for the Sunday bombings last month, which killed over 250 people in

In an interview with the Sky News, said the authorities are aware of "a small group" of Sri Lankans, who have travelled abroad to receive training from the IS over the past decade.

He said the analysis of the explosives and devices taken into custody suggested that the bombs used in the coordinated terror attacks on April 21, which rattled several churches and high-end hotels across the country, were made locally.

More than 250 people were killed and several hundred suffered in the eight coordinated explosions that jolted Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated

Meanwhile, the US has warned against "more assaults" planned by the IS, adding that "there is active planning underway," the has reported.

In the wake of the attacks, Sri Lankan authorities, last week, banned two different local Islamist groups, including the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), and the group (JMI).

These two terror outfits are said to be affiliates of the Islamic States or Daesh.

The office of President, in a statement issued on Sunday, further banned all kinds of face covers, including burqas, on the security grounds post the Sunday blasts.

