Sri Lanka: Explosion near Colombo; no casualty reported

Four days after the deadly serial blasts claimed at least 359 lives, an explosion was reported on Thursday in Sri Lanka's Pugada town, about 40 Km east of capital Colombo, police said.

There were no reports of any casualty.

The blast occurred in a garbage dump behind the Pugoda magistrate's court, said quoting the police.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated At least 359 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.

The casualties included 39 foreign nationals, including 10 Indians.

