Thousands of Polish nationalists took to streets on Saturday (local time) to protest against a US law that demands compensation for Jews whose families lost property during

The protesters, including various far-right groups and their supporters, marched to the in Warsaw and chanted that has no right to interfere in Polish affairs. Protestors also claimed that the is putting "Jewish interests" ahead of the interests of Poland, The Times of reported.

Protesters targeted the US law S. 447, also known as the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (or JUST) Act, signed into law by last year. The law requires the State Department to report to on the state of restitution of Jewish property stolen in in dozens of countries.

Protestors said it is not fair to ask Poland, one of the victims of during War II, to compensate Jewish victims when the country itself had never received adequate compensation from

Many of the properties of both the Jews and the non-Jews were destroyed during the war and later nationalised by the communist regime that followed.

Meanwhile, Poland's governing right-wing party and the centrist opposition have downplayed the law, insisting that it will have no impact on

also reiterated the protesters at the rally on Saturday, saying that it is Poles who deserve compensation.

The protest was one of the largest anti-Jewish street demonstrations in recent times.

