Sri Lanka releases Indian fishermen, asks to appear before court

court in on Monday released 11 Indian fishermen who were caught by the on January 13.

The fishermen have been ordered to appear before the court on February 21 along with boat owners and original documents of their vessels.

Straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each others' waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated.

