JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CLP met to thwart BJP's attempt to destabilise Cong-JD(S) govt: Dinesh Gundu Rao
Business Standard

Sri Lanka releases Indian fishermen, asks to appear before court

ANI  |  Politics 

Vanni court in Sri Lanka on Monday released 11 Indian fishermen who were caught by the Sri Lankan navy on January 13.

The fishermen have been ordered to appear before the court on February 21 along with boat owners and original documents of their vessels.

Straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each others' waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 09:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements