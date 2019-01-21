Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case deferred till Jan 29

A on Monday deferred hearing in death case till January 29.

Earlier, Delhi's had deferred hearing in the case till January 21 after multiple hearings.

Previously the hearing had been deferred under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as some of the digital documents supplied to were not accessible.

Section 207 of the CrPC says that the police complaint, statements of all witnesses and all other relevant documents relating to the case should be furnished to the accused.

In December last year, the court had directed the to hand over certain documents to Tharoor in connection with the case in which he is named as an accused.

was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

Tharoor has been charged under Sections 306 (abatement of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, has dismissed the charge sheet as "preposterous.

