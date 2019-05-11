Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman team up for 'The Comeback Trail'

Ace actor trio, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones have teamed up for George Gallo's action-comedy 'The Comeback Tail'.
Josh Posner has along with Gallo penned the screenplay of the flick that is based on the 1982 movie of the same name, reported 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
Niro will essay the role of Max Barber, who is in debt to a crime lord (Morgan Freeman). Max starts an insurance fraud by casting washed-up, suicidal movie star Duke Montana (Jones) in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during the first days of filming. However, Duke takes Max and others as they embark on the same journey.
Steven Tyler Sahlein, March On Productions' Richard Salvatore and David Ornston, along with Joy Sirott Hurwitz and Julie Lott Gallo are producing the film together.
Earlier, Rober De Niro and Morgan Freeman shared screen space in the 2013 comedy 'Last Vegas'. Gallo has also worked with Niro in the 1988 film 'Midnight Run', while his last film 'The Poison rose' Freeman starred with John Travolta.
