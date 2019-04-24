Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee in Ligue 1

Frappart will become the first female referee, who will take charge of a match in French football history.

She will be taking charge of the clash between and Strasbourg, which will take place on Sunday.

The 35-year old has refereed at level since 2014 and the (FFF) has assigned her a top-flight match in a historic move, Goal.com reported.

will host the women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place next year, and this move is part of their preparation for the tournament.

However, this is not the first time when a woman will be officiating in the French top flight. was an referee for over a decade.

Viennot was one of the 82 elite officials shortlisted for 60 referee positions during in but she failed a sprint test which ruled her out.

No other female has come as close to officiating at a men's

