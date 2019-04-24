FA charges Maurizio Sarri with misconduct

manager has been charged with misconduct by the (FA) on Wednesday, following his sending-off during the match against

" has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's [22/04/2019] fixture between and Burnley," FA said in a statement.

"The manager has until 18:00 on Friday [26/04/2019] to provide a response," it added.

The 60-year old was sent off for leaving his technical area and walking down the touchline when the game was in the 94th minute.

Both the teams scored two goals in the first half and the game concluded on the same. However, the game witnessed an altercation between both sets of players and staff members at full-time.

Chelsea will now face Manchester United on April 28.

