Steve Smith hails Bancroft appointment as Durham's captain

Australian cricketer, on Thursday hailed Bancroft's appointment as Durham's

"Cam is a good choice for captain, he has got a on his shoulders and has shown great character in the way he has come back after his time out," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"It has been a tough time for him no doubt, but he's a good guy who will do his best for and will lead them well. He gets the game pretty well and has a good understanding of strategy and players," he added.

Bancroft, who recently returned from suspension for his role in the ball-tampering saga, had been appointed as the for ahead of the 2019 country season. This decision raised eyebrows within the English quarters, with former England fast bowler labeling it as "disgraceful".

Almost ten Australian players are likely to appear in the county championship in the coming weeks.

is the Durham's and he has played with Bancroft at

"He is good mates with from WA and he will know what Cam is all about, they will work well together to get the best out of the team," Smith said.

Smith is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the and he would hope to put up strong performances to go into with some form.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)