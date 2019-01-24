Hardik Pandya to join team India in New Zealand, KL Rahul included in India A squad

will join the team squad for the series against while KL will be included in A squad that is playing five one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for in (BCCI) said.

According to the release issued by the BCCI on Thursday, the decision was taken following the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) decision to lift the bans on and KL by the Senior selection committee.

The release said that will be sent to to join the team at the earliest and KL will join India A squad to play the last 3 one-day games against England Lions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court-appointed (CoA) on lifted the suspension of cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul with immediate effect.

In a statement, the CoA said that the arbitration of all allegations of misconduct against any is required to be undertaken by the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) ombudsman but since the appointment of an ombudsman is pending, they decided to "presently lift" the suspension of Pandya and Rahul.

"Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon'ble of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect," the statement read.

The committee took the decision with the concurrence of amicus curiae who was appointed to assist BCCI in the case following the withdrawal of from the position.

Rahul and Pandya were handed over an indefinite suspension from following their misogynistic remarks at a celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan.'

Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the show, faced backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women. On the show, he bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor.

The all-rounder on January 9 took to and apologised for the incident stating he "may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)