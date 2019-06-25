Stocks drift lower in absence of fresh triggers

Equity benchmark indices drifted lower on Tuesday with reports of a delay in the arrival of monsoon and weak global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 4.8 points at 39,118 while the slipped 3.7 points to 11,696. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red. Nifty IT, realty and pharma were the prominent losers.

Among stocks, traded over 2 per cent lower while Zee Entertainment was down 1.7 per cent. HCL Tech, and UPL also traded in the red.

Those which showed some gains were Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Vedanta, and

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed mixed trends with little direction from a lacklustre US session. Shares fell in and Hong Kong, fluctuated in but were up in

Investors awaited US- trade talks on the sidelines of upcoming meeting later this week in Rising geopolitical tensions between the and also kept the investors edgy.

