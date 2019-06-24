Win Big in this Cricket World Cup with Bajaj Finserv's #EMINetworkPowerplay

Finance, the lending arm of Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign.

Through this campaign, Finserv intends to ride on the excitement and celebration of and engage with the die-hard Indian cricket fans, giving them an opportunity to win big during this 45-day cricket extravaganza.

As a in the consumer durable financing space, aims to reach out to over 10 million customers and increase its consumer durable lending multi-fold through its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign. Here, customers get to Play, Shop on the EMI Network and win exciting prizes.

Customers simply need to go to the website and participate in a simple quiz. Every participant will have to answer three questions on cricket. Post that they need to shop for Consumer like Air conditioner, LED TVs, Mobiles, etc. through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network to be eligible to win exciting prizes.

Customers not only stand a chance to win some great prizes in this contest but also get to avail cash vouchers up to Rs 8000/- in their Bajaj Finserv wallet. The customer with the highest spending stands a chance to win the new S10 mobile worth Rs 60,000/-. Apart from this, customers also stand a chance to win gift vouchers worth 14,000/- from

Customers can shop for 1 million products under EMI Network. The categories include electronics, large and small appliances, gadgets, clothes, accessories, eyewear, footwear, watches, international and domestic flight tickets, hotel stays, holiday packages, eye-wear, education, and even groceries. The Bajaj Finserv EMI network operates 60,000 stores in over 1300 cities.

The #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign will be on till July 16, 2019. For those looking for hassle-free financing options can now shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI network with or without an EMI Network card and also win some exciting prizes in the process.

