Infosys announces strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe

IT major on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

As IT services partner, will facilitate TMHE in its digital transformation journey by transforming to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, and a dedicated data centre operation.

will help drive innovation and optimisation agenda backed by next-generation AI and automation solutions, and deliver a future-ready landscape for TMHE.

"By offering end-to-end services leveraging our deep expertise in executing complex programs, we will assist TMHE modernise its legacy applications, bolster agility and drive efficiencies," said Jasmeet Singh, of Manufacturing at Infosys.

"The establishment of a data centre to focus on TMHE's needs is an integral part of our commitment to find unique solutions and models to drive operational excellence for our clients," he said in a statement.

Johan Kroon, of Material Handling Europe, said: "As a leading company, we are committed to constantly innovating to accelerate our digital transformation and leveraging the potential of new technologies to enhance our competitiveness and cost optimisation efforts.

