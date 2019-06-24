Stocks end lower in volatile trade, metal and realty scrips drag

Equity benchmark indices closed with marginal cuts on Monday, dragged down by metal, realty and auto stocks.

A delay in monsoon, weak global cues, and rise in dampened the market sentiment further.

The BSE Sensex closed 72 points lower at 39,123 while the 50 was down 24 points at 11,700. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), most sectoral indices were in the negative zone. was down 1.3 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.46 per cent.

Among stocks, slipped 3.4 per cent while was down 2.36 per cent. showed a loss of 3.27 per cent while was dipped 2.14 per cent. also suffered a loss of over 3 per cent.

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturers are resisting the government's plan to ban internal combustion engine -powered vehicles of less than 150 cc by 2023 and 2025 respectively and replace them with electric vehicles.

The other losers were mining major Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, Britannia, and Dr However, shares of surged 9.45 per cent after reports that the company has told Brookfield to acquire a majority stake in it.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed as investors monitored developments in the where the geopolitical situation is worsening by the day.

Traders also awaited an expected meeting between US and China's later this week on the sidelines of summit in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)