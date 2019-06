Zago launches Cold Coffee and Cold Mocha in major cinemas, amusement parks

is an urban lifestyle beverage with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind.

The company has recently introduced Cold Coffee and Cold Mocha in PVR Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas across the country. The products have also been introduced in a number of theme parks including theme parks, WOW Water and Amusement Park in Noida, Kishkinta Water theme park in Chennai and Queensland Amusement Park in Chennai.

The products have been very well received by consumers for its world-class product quality and packaging.

"The modern consumer is very discerning and looks for taste, convenience and health. is excited about addressing these requirements through a range of products", said Sridhar Varadaraj, Founder and at RiccoDelizio

Zago coffees are available in 3 variants - Cold Coffee, Cold Mocha and Cold Hazelnut Coffee. Chai has been introduced in an Iced Masala Chai version. Zago shakes are available in multiple categories - protein shakes, slim shakes, breakfast shakes and gourmet shakes such as Almond Saffron shake.

Zago products are available in major in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, and other cities.

They are also available in airlines such as Indigo, and jet plus Relay Airport outlets. They would shortly be available in the WHSmith outlets. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn, and offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, and

