Stocks end marginally higher, Jet Airways plummets over 40 pc

Equity benchmark indices erased four day's losses on Tuesday but trading was wobbly on investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on key interest rates.

The BSE Sensex closed 86 points higher at 39,046 while the was up 19 points at 11,692. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), most sectoral indices were in the green except for Nifty auto, FMCG, media, and pharma.

Mining gained 2.5 per cent to close at Rs 168.15 per share. Bharat Petroleum, and were up by about 2 per cent each. Power Grid too gained about 1.8 per cent.

But shares of tumbled 40.78 per cent to close at Rs 40.45 per share. A day earlier, the (SBI)-led consortium of lenders decided to take the grounded to bankruptcy courts after failing to cobble together a revival plan despite working on it for over five months.

Meanwhile, and resigned as independent directors of the company.

Shares of Anil Ambani-led group continued to slide with investors saying that mismanagement of collateral selling has been very discomforting for shareholders.

was down 18.94 per cent, Reliance Naval and Engineering down 17.55 per cent, down 13.61 per cent, down 10.99 per cent, down 9.81 per cent and down 5 per cent.

Ambani sold his 42.88 per cent stake in mutual fund joint venture last week, which is one of the reasons for sharp erosion of the group's market value.

shed 7.35 per cent to close at Rs 606.60 per share while slipped nearly 6 per cent. Hindalco, Asian Paints, and also lost by over 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets rose but gains were tempered with investor caution ahead of the policy decision.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside edged up 0.6 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose over one per cent and South Korea's climbed up 0.4 per cent.

Concerns continued to linger over weakening demand and geopolitical tensions in the following last week's attacks on two in the Gulf of

