Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Ltd, Capital Ltd, Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2019.

Ltd, Ltd, Ltd and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2019.

tumbled 34.31% to Rs 7.62 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 388.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 31.69% to Rs 18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 206.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd crashed 19.16% to Rs 152.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd pared 14.52% to Rs 228.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd fell 13.03% to Rs 10.28. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96378 shares in the past one month.

Powered by - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)